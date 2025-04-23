Black churches back embattled Smithsonian African American history museum after Trump's order

As he does one day each month, the Rev. Robert Turner hit the road from his home in Baltimore last week and traveled — on foot — 43 miles (69 kilometers) to Washington.
He arrived by evening on April 16 outside the White House, carrying a sign that called for for ''Reparations Now."
This time, Turner added another stop on his long day's journey — the National Museum of African American History and Culture.
Turner knelt in prayer and laid a wreath at the entrance of the museum in support of its mission, which incurred President Donald Trump's criticism alongside other Smithsonian Institution sites. In a March 27 executive order, Trump alleged that Smithsonian exhibits had disparaged the nation's history via a ''divisive, race-centered ideology.''
Turner wanted to show support for the museum, which opened in 2016 and received its 10 millionth visitor in 2023. The museum tells the history of chattel slavery, Jim Crow segregation and its lingering effects, but it also highlights the determination, successes and contributions of Black Americans and Black institutions.
''I laid my wreath down there to show solidarity with the museum and the history that they present every day,'' said Turner, pastor of Empowerment Temple African Methodist Episcopal Church in Baltimore.
He said his church has committed to becoming a museum member, and he's encouraged church members to do the same. Membership costs start at $25 per year, according to an online form on the museum site.
His church is not alone, as other predominantly Black congregations are taking similar steps.