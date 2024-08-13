Nation

Black bear mauls 3-year-old girl in tent at Montana campground

By Associated Press

August 13, 2024 at 8:28PM

RED LODGE, Mont. — A black bear mauled and injured a 3-year-old girl in a tent at a private campground in Montana just north of Yellowstone National Park over the weekend, state wildlife officials said.

The girl was attacked about 10 p.m. Sunday at a campground south of Red Lodge and taken to the hospital in Billings. Fish, Wildlife and Parks didn't have any information on her condition on Tuesday, game warden Randy Hutzenbiler said.

The campground was evacuated, and traps were placed in the area. A bear believed to have been involved was captured and shot on Monday afternoon, Hutzenbiler said.

Fish, Wildlife and Parks investigators found garbage, a cooler and human food around and inside the tent where the attack occurred, the agency said.

The black bear involved in the incident had no history of conflicts with people. However, it had likely become accustomed to human food and unafraid of people after accessing food and garbage in the area, the agency said.

The wildlife agency recommends keeping food, garbage and anything with a scent out of tents and stored in bear-resistant containers or vehicles.

