Nation

Black bear kills a man and dog near a south Florida nature preserve

Authorities were searching Monday for a black bear that killed a man and a dog in south Florida.

The Associated Press
May 5, 2025 at 7:37PM

JEROME, Fla. — Authorities were searching Monday for a black bear that killed a man and a dog in south Florida.

The attack occurred in a rural area east of Naples, just south of Big Cypress Wildlife Management Area, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a statement.

Wildlife officers warned that the animal could still be in the area on Monday, and they advised the public to be vigilant and avoid the area. Local law enforcement and wildlife officers were searching for the bear.

Authorities didn't say when they think the attack occurred or release the name of the man who was killed.

Florida's black bears, which were once threatened, have increasingly wandered into neighborhoods and private property in recent years, especially in more rural areas of north and central Florida.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

Novelist Percival Everett and playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins among Pulitzer winners in the arts

Percival Everett's novel "James,'' his radical re-imagining of ''The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn'' from the perspective of the enslaved title character, has won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction. ''Purpose,'' Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' drawing-room drama about an accomplished Black family destroying itself from within, won for drama. It also earned six Tony Award nominations last week.

Nation

Army pausing helicopter flights near Washington airport after close calls

Nation

What to know about flight delays and cancellations at Newark airport