Review: Black and white best friends find clever ways to outwit hate in History Theatre’s ‘Behind the Sun’

“Sun” is suffused with sociology and history, including references to catalytic figures from the civil rights era such as Rosa Parks, Emmett Till and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. In fact, the script occasionally becomes inertial and static, freighted by too much exposition and by the fact that the lighting design does not always distinguish between day and night. The slowing down of the action also isn’t helped by the fact that the family sits around their table a little too much.