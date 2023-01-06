ST. PAUL, Minn. — Parker Bjorklund's 26 points helped St. Thomas defeat Denver 81-71 on Thursday night.
Bjorklund was 8-of-12 shooting and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Tommies (12-6). Andrew Rohde scored 16 points. Riley Miller was 4 of 8 from 3-point range and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 16 points.
The Pioneers (10-7) were led by Tyree Corbett, who posted 19 points and 13 rebounds. Tommy Bruner added 18 points and six assists for Denver. In addition, Lukas Kisunas had 10 points and six rebounds.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
