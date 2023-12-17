SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Parker Bjorklund's 25 points helped St. Thomas defeat Division-III Crown (MN) 85-66 on Sunday.
Bjorklund had five rebounds and three steals for the Tommies (7-5). Ryan Dufault scored 18 points while going 7 of 9 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Drake Dobbs had 12 points and shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.
The Polars were led in scoring by Jacob Van Dam, who finished with 19 points. Cade Carroll added 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Crown. Micah Ladd also had 10 points and five assists.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
