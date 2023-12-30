GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Parker Bjorklund scored 21 points as St. Thomas-Minnesota beat North Dakota 70-45 on Friday night.

Bjorklund also contributed eight rebounds for the Tommies (9-5). Ahjany Lee finished 5 of 9 from the field to add 11 points. Kendall Blue had 10 points and went 5 of 10 from the field.

B.J. Omot led the way for the Fightin' Hawks (8-6) with 11 points. Tsotne Tsartsidze added nine points and eight rebounds for North Dakota. In addition, Eli King finished with seven points, four assists and two steals.

___

