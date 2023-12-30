GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Parker Bjorklund scored 21 points as St. Thomas-Minnesota beat North Dakota 70-45 on Friday night.
Bjorklund also contributed eight rebounds for the Tommies (9-5). Ahjany Lee finished 5 of 9 from the field to add 11 points. Kendall Blue had 10 points and went 5 of 10 from the field.
B.J. Omot led the way for the Fightin' Hawks (8-6) with 11 points. Tsotne Tsartsidze added nine points and eight rebounds for North Dakota. In addition, Eli King finished with seven points, four assists and two steals.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Gil de Ferran, Indianapolis 500 winner and Brazilian icon, dies at 56
Gil de Ferran, the 2003 Indianapolis 500 winner and holder of the closed-course land speed record, died Friday while racing with his son at The Concourse Club in Florida, multiple former colleagues confirmed to The Associated Press. He was 56.
Sports
Gilgeous-Alexander scores 40, Thunder snap Nuggets' 6-game win streak with 119-93 victory
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points, 17 in the decisive third quarter, and the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame another efficient shooting game from Nikola Jokic to beat the Denver Nuggets 119-93 on Friday night.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Sports
Schrader runs for 128 yards and a TD as No. 9 Missouri beats No. 7 Ohio State 14-3 in Cotton Bowl
All-America running back Cody Schrader rushed for 128 yards and bulled into the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown to open the fourth quarter with Missouri's first score, and the ninth-ranked Tigers capped an 11-win season with a 14-3 win over No. 7 Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl on Friday night.
Sports
Ryan Johansen and Devon Toews lead Avalanche past Blues 2-1
Ryan Johansen and Devon Toews scored and the Central Division-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 2-1 on Friday night.