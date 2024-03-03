ST. PAUL, Minn. — Parker Bjorklund's 17 points helped St. Thomas defeat Denver 83-58 on Saturday night.
Bjorklund also had seven rebounds for the Tommies (19-12, 9-7 Summit League). Kendall Blue scored 13 points and added seven rebounds. Raheem Anthony shot 5 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding five rebounds and six assists.
DeAndre Craig finished with 11 points for the Pioneers (15-16, 6-10). Tyson Garff added 11 points for Denver. In addition, Pedro Lopez-Sanvicente had 10 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
