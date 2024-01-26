North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (11-10, 3-3 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (14-7, 4-2 Summit League)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas hosts the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks after Parker Bjorklund scored 32 points in St. Thomas' 79-66 victory over the North Dakota State Bison.

The Tommies have gone 8-1 in home games. St. Thomas averages 14.4 assists per game to lead the Summit League, paced by Raheem Anthony with 3.0.

The Fightin' Hawks have gone 3-3 against Summit League opponents. North Dakota ranks fourth in the Summit League scoring 34.8 points per game in the paint led by B.J. Omot averaging 6.6.

St. Thomas averages 73.7 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 72.7 North Dakota gives up. North Dakota averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game St. Thomas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony is averaging 11.1 points for the Tommies. Bjorklund is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

Treysen Eaglestaff averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin' Hawks, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Omot is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Fightin' Hawks: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 36.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.