Saint Thomas Tommies (14-10, 5-6 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (7-16, 3-8 Summit)

Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8:05 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Omaha -2.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas takes on the Omaha Mavericks after Parker Bjorklund scored 26 points in St. Thomas' 81-67 loss to the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Mavericks have gone 4-4 at home. Omaha is eighth in the Summit scoring 68.1 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Tommies are 5-6 in conference games. St. Thomas ranks third in the Summit shooting 35.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Jungers averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Frankie Fidler is averaging 12.9 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Omaha.

Riley Miller is shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tommies, while averaging 12.6 points. Andrew Rohde is shooting 43.0% and averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games for St. Thomas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 68.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Tommies: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.