Bjork in Reykjavik

Iceland is synonymous with Bjork, and the iconic musician is finally bringing her ambitious concert/art happening "Cornucopia" to her native Reykjavik on June 7, 10 and 13. She calls it "digital theatre," with a choir, flutes, video projections and several "one-of-a-kind bespoke instruments." Icelandair is offering a vacation package around the event, with round-trip airfare, concert tickets and the option to stay for up to 10 days in intriguing five-star hotels such as the Reykjavik Edition and Konsulat. However, you might want to book it à la carte, since Icelandair's nonstop fares in June are surprisingly twice as high as those on Delta ($1,227 vs. $610 in one search). Icelandair is also touting another edition of the hip Iceland Airwaves music fest, coming Nov. 2-4.

Simon Peter Groebner

Bunks on a plane

The privilege to get some decent shuteye on a long flight has historically been reserved for those who can afford lie-flat seats. Air New Zealand is hoping to change that with the first-ever bunk beds on planes. The Skynest will debut in September 2024 as part of the airline's retrofit. The bunks will be the first sleep pods ever seen in the sky, with six pods available to economy passengers on long-haul and ultra-long-haul flights. Air New Zealand has a history of putting sleep first: They debuted the Skycouch in 2010, allowing economy passengers to book three adjacent seats that can be converted into a lie-flat experience — ideal for individuals, couples and parents with small children to sleep soundly at a cost that remains below business class prices.

Washington Post

Montana ranch

Just a stone's throw from Yellowstone's northwest corner in Big Sky, Mont., you'll find a cluster of hand-built cabins at Lone Mountain Ranch. Authentic and luxurious, the historic accommodations, tucked creekside in the pine trees or in meadows, help visitors conjure the days when the property was a working cattle ranch, operating in untamed country. The region is home to stunning vistas and abundant wildlife including grizzlies, black bears, bison and wolves. Adventurers can fish Blue Ribbon trout streams and explore the "Last Best Place" via horseback, mountain bike or on the many hiking trails (lonemountainranch.com).

FamilyTravel.com

The Air New Zealand Skynest bunk beds

Certified green

How can travelers identify companies that truly follow eco-friendly practices? One of the best ways is to look at its certifications. Green Globe has been a leader in sustainable tourism certification for more than 30 years. It works with hotels, resorts and other providers to certify sustainable operations and management, based on 44 criteria and 385 indicators. Green Key, operated by the Foundation for Environmental Education, has worked with 4,000 hotels and other establishments across 60 countries. A certificate from this organization represents a commitment from the hotel or business that its practices adhere to strict criteria. B Corp Certification is another leader. Earning B Corp status means a company has completed an exhaustive review process. "The certification process is pretty rigorous, so most B Corp-certified companies will have this proudly displayed on their website," says Annie Jones, owner and travel advisor with Telos Travel.

Travel Pulse