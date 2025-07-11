Bitcoin tops $118,000 for the first time, and keeps on going

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, pulling the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite below the records they set a day earlier. The S&P 500 was down 0.6% in the first few minutes of trading Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 317 points, or 0.7%. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.4%. Levi Strauss jumped 7% after the jeans maker easily beat Wall Street's sales and profit targets and raised its full-year forecast, despite expecting higher costs from tariffs. European markets were broadly lower, and Asian markets closed mixed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.40%.