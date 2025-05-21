Business

Bitcoin hits new price highs as crypto industry scores wins

Bitcoin hit a new all-time high as the world's most popular cryptocurrency reached price levels not seen since President Donald Trump's inauguration.

The Associated Press
May 21, 2025 at 3:46PM

Bitcoin hit a new all-time high as the world's most popular cryptocurrency reached price levels not seen since President Donald Trump's inauguration.

The digital asset traded above $109,400 Wednesday morning, a huge increase from recent lows of about $75,000 last month.

Several other cryptocurrencies have seen similar large gains in recent days. That includes Trump's official meme coins, which have jumped up about 75% in the last month. The president is set to have dinner Thursday with some of the meme coins' biggest investors, a move that's drawn intense criticism from some Democrats who say that Trump is improperly using the power of the presidency to boost his personal wealth.

Bitcoin's price increase comes after the crypto industry scored a major win with the U.S. Senate advancing legislation that creates a federal framework to regulate the stablecoins, a fast-growing form of cryptocurrency whose values are often tied to the U.S. dollar.

The bipartisan vote was a major win for the politically powerful cryptocurrency industry, which spent heavily in last year's election and has amassed a large war chest for next year's contests.

A former skeptic turned enthusiastic booster, Trump has been a major promoter of the crypto industry and previously took credit when bitcoin's price broke $100,000 in December. His administration has established a ''strategic bitcoin reserve'' for the U.S. government and dropped or paused several enforcement actions against major crypto companies.

about the writer

about the writer

ALAN SUDERMAN

The Associated Press

More from Business

See More

Business

Target sales drop in 1st quarter and retailer warns they will slip for all of 2025

Target's challenge to revive sales and its status as a cheap chic retailer just got more complicated.

Business

Trump administration will evaluate request to sell leases for seabed mining of critical minerals

Business

UK's Starmer paves the way for reversal of policy that limited fuel subsidies for retirees