LAS VEGAS — Xavier Bishop had 22 points as Montana State topped UNLV 91-78 on Wednesday night.
Jubrile Belo had 14 points and eight rebounds for Montana State (1-0). Amin Adamu added 14 points and six assists. Nick Gazelas had 11 points.
Bryce Hamilton had 27 points and eight rebounds for the Runnin' Rebels (0-1). Nicquel Blake added 16 points. Caleb Grill had 13 points.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Roberts, Allen pace Georgia State's 4 OT win over Jackets
Georgia State coach Rob Lanier wanted his players to appreciate how rare it is to play in a four-overtime game.
Gophers
Bonton rallies Washington State past Texas Southern 56-52
Isaac Bonton scored 21 of his 28 points in the second half to rally Washington State past Texas Southern for a 56-52 win in the season opener for both teams on Wednesday night.
Gophers
Grigsby scores 28 to lead Seattle past Portland 84-72
Riley Grigsby had a career-high 28 points as Seattle defeated Portland 84-72 on Wednesday night in a season opener.
Gophers
Hyland scores 23 to carry VCU over Utah St. 85-69
Nah'Shon Hyland had a career-high 23 points as VCU defeated Utah State 85-69 on Wednesday night.
Gophers
Gordon scores 23 to carry Nicholls St. over UC Davis 101-93
Ty Gordon had 23 points as Nicholls State defeated UC Davis 101-93 on Wednesday night.