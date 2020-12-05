WASHINGTON — James Bishop had 20 points as George Washington topped Coppin State 85-69 on Saturday.
Matt Moyer had 19 points and 11 rebounds for George Washington (1-2). Chase Paar added 15 points and 16 rebounds, and Jamison Battle had 14 points and 13 rebounds.
Anthony Tarke had 22 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles (0-2). Domantas Sakickas added 14 points and Kenan Sarvan had 10 points and three blocks.
