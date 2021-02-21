WASHINGTON — James Bishop scored a career-high 28 points and Jamison Battle added 26 as George Washington topped Rhode Island 78-70 on Sunday.
Ricky Lindo Jr. had 11 points and 10 rebounds for George Washington (4-9, 3-3 Atlantic 10 Conference).
Ishmael Leggett had 16 points for the Rams (10-13, 7-9). Fatts Russell had 14 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. Makhel Mitchell also scored 14 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Jockuch lifts N. Colorado past Warner Pacific 89-60
Kur Jockuch had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Northern Colorado to an 89-60 win over NAIA member Warner Pacific on Monday night.
Sports
No. 19 USC dominates 1st half in 72-58 win over Oregon
Tahj Eaddy scored 24 points and No. 19 Southern California led by 16 after a blistering start on its way to a 72-58 victory over Oregon on Monday night.
Sports
Teasett leads Northwestern St. past Houston Baptist 86-80
Carvell Teasett had a career-high 25 points as Northwestern State beat Houston Baptist 86-80 on Monday night.
Wolves
Scoggins: With Saunders gone, Wolves officially Rosas' mess to clean up on his own
There is no one else to blame if the team doesn't show significant improvement and soon.
Sports
No. 4 Stanford women top No. 9 Arizona, wrap up Pac-12 title
Kiana Williams scored 15 points and No. 4 Stanford clinched its first regular-season Pac-12 Conference crown in seven years, beating ninth-ranked Arizona 62-48 on Monday night.