Birmingham fights against losing control of its water board, citing racial discrimination

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Birmingham city officials sued the Alabama governor on Tuesday in an effort to halt the codification of bill that would strip the city of control over the state's largest water board, alleging the move ''constitutes blatant racial discrimination.''
The bill redistributes power from Birmingham city officials — who currently appoint a majority of the nine-person board members — to the governor, the lieutenant governor and the surrounding suburbs that are also in the board's jurisdiction. Board members approve rate hikes and manage infrastructure projects.
The bill's sponsors said that the move was necessary to correct mismanagement and improve the efficiency of the system. The bill passed along party lines 66 to 27 last week and now goes to Republican Gov. Kay Ivey's desk.
The federal lawsuit names the governor as a defendant, and seeks a temporary restraining order that would prevent the bill from going into effect.
Mayor Randall Woodfin, one of the plaintiffs in the suit, called the bill "unconstitutional on it's face'' at a press conference on Tuesday.
Five counties rely on the Birmingham Water Works Board. Over 40% of the utility's 770,000 customers are concentrated in the city of Birmingham, and 91% are in Jefferson County. The new system would give more weight to Jefferson County's neighboring areas that have only a fraction of the customers, but that house the reservoirs that supply the system.
Woodfin said this would deny Birmingham residents the opportunity for democratic input about the system's governance.
''We live in America, representation matters. It matters at all levels of government, the federal level the state level the local level,'' Woodfin said.