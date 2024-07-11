Q: When does migration start in our area, and when is it over with?

A: That's a great question: If you know when migrating birds are actively moving, you'll know to be on the lookout for them. In the metro area, the peak period for spring migration begins on May 6 and the peak ends on May 24. Fall migration is a bit tougher to pin down, but many see it as starting on Aug. 1, with the bulk of fall migration occurring between late August and mid-October. Many birds will pass through our area during these periods, although up to half will move through before or after these dates. BirdCast, a partnership between the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, Colorado State University and UMass Amherst, posts live maps that depict bird movements during migration season each night. These are based on radar readings between dusk and dawn and indicate how many birds are on the move and they're a great way to track migration. See the site here: birdcast.info/migration-tools/live-migration-maps/.

Squirrels and chipmunks can be pests around feeders.

Ground-based pests

Q: Now that the warm weather is here, the chipmunks and squirrels are everywhere, snuffling around for seeds and scraps dropped from the bird feeders. Is there any way to discourage them?

A: One of the best ways to discourage rodents from spending time under your bird feeders is to feed foods that don't have much waste for birds to drop. These include shelled sunflower seeds, either whole or in pieces, and suet. Another good tactic is to clean up under feeders regularly, raking or sweeping up the shells and dropped bits of food. Truth to tell, though, squirrels and chipmunks are part of the reality of feeding birds.

Frozen birdbaths are a challenge to birds.

Ice chippers

Q: I turned off the power to our heated birdbath too early in March, and the next morning it was frozen solid. My wife noticed chickadees picking at the ice and taking tiny shards away to consume. Have you heard of such a thing?

A: What a fun anecdote, and no, while I have seen photos of chickadees drinking from melting roof icicles, I haven't encountered them chipping into ice for a drink. But it doesn't surprise me, as these little birds are clever and skilled problem-solvers. Like all birds, they need water in the winter, so your backyard 'dees found a creative way to deal with your frozen birdbath.

Mourning dove pair.

Doves being doves

Q: I've been watching a mourning dove sitting on a nest under our roof overhang. There's another dove nearby and a few times it looked as if they were fighting. and in fact, one dove actually sat on the other one. Can you tell me what's going on?

A: Your observant descriptions sound like normal mourning dove behavior: Your photos show the doves at their flimsy nest under an overhang. Here's what the Cornell Lab of Ornithology has to say, on its All About Birds site: "Over several days, the male carries twigs to the female, passing them to her while standing on her back; the female weaves them into a nest." I'd bet that by this date, the doves have already raised one brood of young doves and are starting on a second one.

Red-wings congregating

Q: During a March snowstorm, we looked out at the feeders to see dozens of red-winged blackbirds. Do you have an idea why they might have concentrated like that?

A: Those red-winged blackbirds must have been very happy to discover your feeders on an inclement day. This species arrives back in our state very early in the spring, before there's much food available in the environment, and are known to show up at feeders eager for a meal. Whatever they'd been feeding on before the storm started probably disappeared under the snow, so feeders were a strong attractant.

A cardinal comes to hand for peanuts.

Hand-feeding birds

Q: I've never tried feeding birds out of my hand, and the reason is that I don't want to be harassed by birds every time I go out on my deck. But this may not be accurate. Can I safely hand-feed the birds on occasion without them hounding me all the time?

A: I don't think you need to worry about being inundated by birds, if you start a hand-feeding project. Not all species will respond to your efforts, with chickadees and nuthatches being the most likely. You definitely won't be hounded by birds, and it would be fun to hear how things go for you, if you try it. Reader Michael Bahrke has been feeding birds out of hand for more than a decade and has a lot of fun with it. Note his photos of a Northern cardinal and red-breasted nuthatch snatching peanuts out of his palm.

Hand-feeding a red-breasted nuthatch.

Is listing necessary?

Q: I'm just getting started as a birder and am wondering how important it is to keep a list of all the birds I see.

A: Good question, and there really are no rules on how to be a birder. You might want to keep a list of the birds you see and add to it as new birds appear, or you might choose not to. Some birders have a competitive approach, working to add new birds in order to have a longer list than other birders. Some don't list at all, and just enjoy the birds out the window, or on a hike, etc. One approach might be to note the first date that a migratory bird appears each spring, along the lines of "Baltimore oriole, May 4, local park," and so on. Do what pleases you, the only "rule" being to enjoy the birds.

Jim Williams photo: Juncos can be feisty.

Bye-bye, juncos

Q: I really enjoy seeing chipper little juncos all winter. Where do they disappear to in the spring?

A: I agree; on a winter's day, when few other bird species are around, it's heartening to look out the window to see a small flock of dark-eyed juncos hopping around under our feeders. They're primarily seed eaters and have a preference for millet over other kinds of seeds, so I toss out a large handful of millet on winter mornings. Most of these small sparrows head out in early spring for Canada and Alaska to raise their families, although some remain in northeastern Minnesota year-round.

St. Paul resident Val Cunningham, a member of the St. Paul Audubon Society, writes about nature for various publications. She can be reached at valwrites@comcast.net.