World

Bird man on red carpet leaves Cannes squawking

Stars in glamorous gowns often peacock on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, but one attendee Saturday night literally came as a bird.

The Associated Press
May 17, 2025 at 10:38PM

CANNES, France — Stars in glamorous gowns often peacock on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, but one attendee Saturday night literally came as a bird.

Ahead of the the premiere of Lynne Ramsay's ''Die, My Love,'' with Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence, a man came fully dressed as bird, complete with a beak and feathers.

The costume had a purpose. It was a tie-in with the documentary ''I Love Peru,'' which is playing in the Cannes Classics section. The costume was specifically a condor, which in Peru has been seen as a creature connecting heaven and earth.

The Cannes Film Festival recently banned nudity and ''excessively voluminous'' gowns. But it has no policy against condors.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

AP PHOTOS: Moments from the Eurovision Finals

The world's largest live music event reached its conclusion with the grand final on Saturday of the Eurovision Song Contest.

World

Bird man on red carpet leaves Cannes squawking

World

Heavy rainfall floods Argentine highways, forces evacuations