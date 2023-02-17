Bird dogs on parade at Pheasants Forever convention
By Deb Pastner
February 17, 2023 — 4:09pm
Zio, a 3-year-old Spinone Italiano owned by Jason Youngquist of Miesville, Minn. sits for a portrait ahead of the Bird Dog Parade during the National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
Sigrid, a 1-year-old Llewellin Setter and his owner Wyatt Luzinski of Woodbury, Minn. sit for a portrait ahead of the Bird Dog Parade during the National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
Tanner, a 3-year-old Airedale Terrier owned by Scott Lichty of Bloomington, Minn. sits for a portrait ahead of the Bird Dog Parade during the National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
Amara, a 3-year-old Deutsch Langhaar owned by Matt Bathke of Spirit Lake, Iowa sits for a portrait ahead of the Bird Dog Parade during the National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
Katie, a 6-year-old black Labrador Retriever owned by Steve Oehlenschlager of Elk River, Minn. sits for a portrait ahead of the Bird Dog Parade during the National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
Ella, a 5-year-old Llewellin Setter owned by Leah Luzinski of Woodbury, Minn. sits for a portrait ahead of the Bird Dog Parade during the National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
Matt Bathke of Spirit Lake, Iowa looks to his dog Amara, a 3-year-old Deutsch Langhaar, as they sit for a portrait ahead of the Bird Dog Parade during the National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
Calum, a 2-year-old Curly Coated Retriever owned by Craig Leager of Monroe, Iowa sits for a portrait ahead of the Bird Dog Parade during the National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
Iko, a 2-year-old Blue Picardy Spaniel owned by Sam Holmgren of Excelsior, Minn., sits for a portrait ahead of the Bird Dog Parade during the National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
Little Miss, a 2-year-old Jagdterrier owned by Josh Flicek of Northfield, Minn. sits for a portrait ahead of the Bird Dog Parade during the National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
Zuri, a 2-year-old Wirehaired Vizsla owned by Eric Wallendal of Grand Marsh, Wis. sit for a portrait ahead of the Bird Dog Parade during the National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
Petrie, a 5-year-old Pudelpointer owned by Rachel Thorson of Story City, Iowa sits for a portrait ahead of the Bird Dog Parade during the National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
Tanzee, a 3-year-old Bracco Italiano gets a pat from her owner Steve Hansen of Centerville, S.D. as she sits for a portrait ahead of the Bird Dog Parade during the National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.