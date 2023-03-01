Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Bio-Techne Corp. will spend $257 million for a 20% stake of New Brighton company that makes cell culture devices.

If financial targets are met, Bio-Techne could buy the rest of Wilson Wolf Manufacturing for an additional $1 billion.

"I am excited about Wilson Wolf's role in simplifying and reducing the cost of manufacturing cell therapies," said Chuck Kummeth, CEO of Bio-Techne, in a statement.

The deal is expected to close at the end of March.

Minneapolis-based Bio-Techne makes proteins and reagents used by drug developers and medical researchers. Its investment in Wilson Wolf could expand and strengthen its work with cell and gene therapies.

Wilson Wolf works on devices to help treat cancer, including one that creates immune cells that can be infused back into a patient. John Wilson, CEO of Wilson Wolf, said Bio-Techne makes the "ingredients" needed provide nutrients to the cells.

The proximity of the two companies in the Twin Cites is remarkable for the industry, Wilson said.

"We deal with companies on an international basis. They're three miles from us," he said.

Bio-Techne has completed 17 acquisitions since 2013. Those deals have helped fuel the company's growth.

Bio-Teche reported $1.1 billion in revenue for its fiscal 2021, which ended June 30. The company's sales have increased 50% in two years.

Bio-Techne initially announced its option agreement with Wilson Wolf in December 2021.

In 2020, Bio-Techne, Wilson Wolf and Germany-based Fresenius Kabi created ScaleReady, also based in New Brighton, through a joint venture. ScaleReady is a manufacturing platform for cell and gene therapies.