Scene Maker Q&A: Meet Angel, the bus that takes SimpleGifts to its Minnesota holiday concerts

A: For my very first guitar lesson, I rode the city bus from Dupont and 50th [in south Minneapolis] to B.A. Rose Music in Edina. The bus pulled up and the doors opened and it was the drummer from my brother’s rock band who was the youngest driver on MTC. Danny Bury. Danny and I stayed in contact. When I’d seen enough accidents on the highway and realized I don’t want to die in a van with a trailer, Danny helped me find this bus. And he nicknamed her Angel. She has been so trustworthy.