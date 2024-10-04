Sports

Bills WR Khalil Shakir, DT Austin Johnson and safety Taylor Rapp ruled out against Texans

The Bills are already missing suspended pass rusher Von Miller. Now, they will face the Texans on Sunday without leading receiver Khalil Shakir, Austin Johnson at defensive tackle and Taylor Rapp at safety.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 4, 2024 at 7:06PM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills are already missing suspended pass rusher Von Miller. Now, they will face the Texans on Sunday without leading receiver Khalil Shakir, Austin Johnson at defensive tackle and Taylor Rapp at safety.

The Bills (3-1) announced Friday that Shakir, Johnson and Rapp would join Vonn on the sidelines when they face the Texans (3-1). Vonn was suspended four games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

The NFL, which announced the suspension Tuesday, did not give a reason for Miller's penalty.

Shakir, who has 18 catches for 230 yards and two touchdowns, is out with an ankle injury. Johnson is out with an oblique injury while Rapp is out with a concussion.

The good news is starting linebacker Terrel Bernard and starting nickel cornerback Taron Johnson could return with both listed as questionable.

Bernard has been out with a pectoral injury from Week 2 while Johnson broke his right forearm in the team's opener last month.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More
Sports

Collier scores 26 to help Lynx top Sun 90-81 in Game 3 of semifinal series and take 2-1 lead

After struggling in the last game offensively, Napheesa Collier wasn't going to let it happen again.

Sports

Bronny James ready to begin his Lakers career in preseason. LeBron won't join until the next game

Sports

Pete Alonso is first big star of the postseason; MLB's playoffs move to the Division Series