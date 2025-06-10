Bills quarterback Josh Allen shows off new ring following marriage to actor Hailee Steinfeld

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen's broad grin was familiar. The wedding band on the quarterback's ring finger was brand new.
As much as Allen hoped to talk about the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday, the newlywed couldn't escape questions about his headline-grabbing marriage to actor/singer Hailee Steinfeld in Southern California on May 31.
''We're back to football,'' he said, before pointing to his ring finger. ''Got some hardware now. So, good to go.''
Allen was otherwise short on details as part of his longstanding bid to maintain a semblance of privacy, even though pictures from the outdoor wedding were posted on social media mere minutes after the couple exchanged ''I do's.'' There were pictures of Steinfeld wearing a strapless white gown walking down the aisle, the couple sharing a kiss, and Allen, in a black tuxedo, posing with friends and Bills teammates.
It wasn't until being asked about what the past four months have meant to him — in which Allen was named NFL MVP in February, signed one of the league's richest contracts in March and got married in May — that Allen finally opened up.
He called Steinfeld his best friend, and said she makes everything easier.
''That was the most important decision I'll make in my life and I made the right one,'' Allen said.
Western New York and the NFL have a new power couple, both of whom happen to be from California and began dating two years ago.