Bills QB Allen dismisses comparisons to Mahomes by noting he's 0-3 in playoffs against Chiefs star

This might also be Allen's most complete season in how he's adapted to the offense's deficiencies such as injuries — rookie Keon Coleman will miss a second straight game, while recent trade acquisition Amari Cooper has missed two games and questionable to play Sunday. And this is an offense that opened the season with a receiver group that featured just one player, Khalil Shakir, who had previously caught a pass from Allen, following the offseason departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.