Billionaire spacewalker highlights Mars trip for astronauts in his bid to become NASA's next chief

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The nominee for NASA's top job, billionaire spacewalker Jared Isaacman, outlined his vision for space exploration on Wednesday that prioritizes sending astronauts to Mars.
President Donald Trump nominated Isaacman to become NASA's 15th administrator late last year. If confirmed, the tech entrepreneur would become the youngest person to lead the space agency that is eyeing returning astronauts to the moon and among only a handful of administrators to have actually rocketed into orbit.
The Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee gathered in Washington for the nomination hearing.
''As the president stated we will prioritize sending American astronauts to Mars. Along the way, we will inevitably have the capabilities to return to the Moon, Isaacman said in his written testimony.
Isaacman, 42, has already flown in space twice, buying his own trips with SpaceX, and performed the world's first private spacewalk last September. He made his fortune with a payment processing company he started as a high school dropout in his parents' basement, now called Shift4.
He acknowledged in his testimony that he is not ''a typical nominee for this position.''
''I have been relatively apolitical; I am not a scientist and I never worked at NASA" he said in his written remarks. ''I do not think these are weaknesses.''
The space agency and others were anxious to hear Isaacman's stand on the moon and Mars for human exploration, given his close association with SpaceX's Elon Musk.