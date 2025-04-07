Billie Jean King immortalized in bronze with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

LOS ANGELES — Billie Jean King became the first woman to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the new sports entertainment category on Monday and she was joined by friends Magic Johnson and Oscar-winning actor Jamie Lee Curtis.
''The important things is, I don't want to be the last one,'' the Hall of Fame tennis player told the crowd.
King received the 2,807th star, located near the famed intersection of Hollywood and Vine across from the historic Pantages Theater. Its electronic marque read, ''A star for a star. Congratulations Billie Jean King.''
Fans gathered on the sidewalk outside a dumpling shop while horns honked and celebrity tour buses cruised past on busy Hollywood Boulevard. King's wife, Ilana Kloss, joined the clutch of photographers to shoot her own pictures.
''You always fight for what's right,'' Johnson told King above the din. ''You lend your platform and your voice and your time and your money to bring about change.''
Johnson, like King, is a part owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who were honored at the White House earlier Monday for winning the 2024 World Series.
''We're just alike,'' he said. ''We're super competitive as hell, we're control freaks because we know that if you put it in our hands we're going to win. You've been a winner your whole life, you love to help people and last but not least, you always will stand for what's right.''
The ceremony reunited King with players Rosie Casals and Julie Anthony from the earliest days of the WTA Tour, as well as the tour's retired athletic trainer Connie Spooner. Also attending were five-time major champion Maria Sharapova and Stacey Allaster, former WTA CEO and current U.S. Open tournament director.