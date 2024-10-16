Billie Jean King and 100 athletes to celebrate the 50th anniversary of her Women's Sports Foundation

The WNBA lags in pay equity, with Clark receiving only $76,000 in her rookie season compared to the NBA No. 1 pick, who gets $12 million. WNBA players may see an increase in salary in 2026 from a new 11-year media rights deal for approximately $200 million a year ahead of the next collective bargaining agreement. The players' union is interested in increasing the WNBA revenue share from 9.3%, while NBA players receive about 50% of the money generated from TV deals, ticket sales, merchandise and licensing.