Minnesota lawmakers have an opportunity to improve living conditions for people of color and lower greenhouse gas emissions by updating building codes for multifamily housing, according to a new report.

A coalition of housing and energy organizations is urging legislators to adopt new efficiency standards that would see all newly constructed large buildings reach net zero emissions by 2036. That means the structures would consume only as much energy as is produced onsite via energy production tools such as solar panels.

If adopted, the new standards could have a major impact on people of color, who are more likely to live in large apartment complexes in Minnesota, the report found. The most affordable housing often is the least energy-efficient. Energy is typically the second largest monthly expense for low-income renters, according to Metric Giles, executive director of the Community Stabilization Project, a St. Paul nonprofit that works to get and keep people housed.

"My goal is to say to all the groups working on energy efficiency, 'We have to get to the place where energy is declared a human right,' " Giles said.

Giles and his organization joined a coalition of groups led by the Minnesota Housing Partnership to publish the report, "A Better Building Code: Recommendations for Increasing Housing Resilience and Racial Equity for Minnesota Renters." The report seeks to bolster the Better Building Code bill, versions of which passed the Minnesota House in 2019 and 2021 but have yet to make it through the Senate.

Updated standards for new buildings and investing in weatherization retrofits for aging ones — which often have drafty windows and poor insulation — would lower costs for renters and decrease greenhouse gas emissions.

Natural gas is the primary heating source for Minnesota buildings. And this winter, prices for natural gas are at a 10-year high, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

"After the winter, most people are still trying to play catch up from their heating bills," Giles said.

