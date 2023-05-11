Minnesota took a step closer to regulating so-called "deepfake" technology on Wednesday when the state Senate passed a bill that would prohibit using the technology to depict sexual content or manipulate the outcome of elections.

Using the technology that's powered by artificial intelligence, people can create a realistic-looking video of someone doing things they never actually did. Already, deepfakes have been used to create sexually explicit videos of people or fake political content aimed at influencing elections.

"As we all know, deepfake technology has the potential to wreak havoc on our society," said Sen. Erin Maye Quade, DFL-Apple Valley, reciting a speech she revealed was written for her by the artificial intelligence program ChatGPT. "Deepfake technology has the power to damage reputations, ruin lives and even threaten the integrity of our democracy."

Maye Quade, who sponsored the Senate bill, said 96% of deepfake videos found online are "pornographic in nature."

Senators voted 64-1 to pass the bill. The House passed it unanimously in March. The House and Senate bills now head to a conference committee where their differences will be reconciled.

"We need to get something into law, under the recognition that technology continues to advance. We need to protect all Minnesotans," said Sen. Eric Lucero, R-St. Michael, a cybersecurity professional who co-sponsored the bill.