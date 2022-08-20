A measure co-sponsored by Minnesota Republican Congressman Tom Emmer to reauthorize a federal pediatric research program and nearly double its funding passed the House last month.

The Gabriella Miller Kids First Pediatric Research Program has studied 44 childhood cancers and birth defects for genome sequencing since it was signed into law in 2014. The recently passed House bill would extend the program, set to expire next year, for five more years and nearly double its funding to $25 million annually. It would also direct fines collected by the Securities and Exchange Commission to fund the research program, according to Emmer's office.

"As someone who has lost a loved one to cancer, the need for further investment to find a cure remains a personal mission," Emmer said in a statement. "Thanks to advances in research, children suffering from cancer and other diseases have better outcomes than ever before. We must invest in this important research, and I was proud to be part of the effort to secure this necessary funding."

The legislation was named after Gabriella Miller of Virginia, who died from an inoperable brain tumor at age 10.

Emmer was one of 110 co-sponsors of the bipartisan bill, and the only member of Minnesota's U.S. House delegation to sign onto it.