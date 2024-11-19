Bill Clinton explains why philanthropy fills his post-presidential life in his new book 'Citizen'

A: Once I started thinking about a life in politics, I realized I didn't want to be measured by (job titles) but ''What did you do?'' I later learned to measure both our philanthropic and political work by a rigorous, honest answer to ''What were the options at the time?'' Not everybody gets to be Franklin Roosevelt in the Depression. Not everybody gets to be Abraham Lincoln elected on the eve of Fort Sumter. But everybody has a time and people living in that time to serve all who have their stories and their hopes, their dreams and their fears. And there are always forces that have different ideas, that keep score in different ways. You've got to think about all that and not become obsessed with how you're doing at the time, but whether you're doing what you think you should be.