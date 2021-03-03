WASHINGTON — Chudier Bile had 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead Georgetown to a 72-66 win over Xavier on Tuesday night.
Jamorko Pickett had 18 points and seven rebounds for Georgetown (9-11, 7-8 Big East Conference). Qudus Wahab added 13 points and Jahvon Blair had 12 points.
KyKy Tandy had 14 points for the Musketeers (13-6, 6-6). Zach Freemantle added 12 points and 12 rebounds. Colby Jones had 11 points and seven rebounds.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
