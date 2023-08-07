More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Duluth
Hibbing man pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of girlfriend
Eric Jarvis will likely serve more than 8 years in prison.
Wild
After 10 seasons with Wild, Matt Dumba starts over with Coyotes
Few defensemen have racked up more goals, assists and points with the franchise, and his leadership was just as essential.
Sports
Where does U.S. women's soccer go after worst World Cup ever?
A new coach, better tactics and the next generation of leaders could all be part of the path forward after a historically early exit.
www.startribune.com
Bikes, keys, a leafblower: Customer service staff reunites lost items with their owners
The employees at Metro Transit headquarters in Minneapolis are the custodians of items left behind on buses and trains. The lost and found room contains bins with lots of phones and keys and many, many other types of objects. Anything not claimed is donated.
Local
MPD chief says restructuring aimed at restoring trust
Starting Monday, the department was split into two division halves: one for operations and another for community trust.