An extensive search has been launched in western Wisconsin for a 10-year-old girl who failed to return home after visiting family nearby, authorities said Monday.

Iliana "Lily" Peters was last seen by relatives while visiting an aunt's home in Chippewa Falls in the 400 block of N. Grove Street, police said.

Her father notified police at about 9 p.m. Sunday that his daughter was missing. The girl lives about four blocks from her aunt's house.

Police said that a bike they believe belongs to Lily was located in the woods near her aunt's home close to the walking trail at the end of Grove Street and the Leinenkugel's brewery parking lot.

The woods were searched by K-9 teams from the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office and Chippewa Falls Police Department. A Sheriff's Office drone was deployed as part of the search.

Search teams also went door-to-door through the night in an effort to determine the girl's whereabouts.

"Investigators have and continue to follow up with friends and family of Lily," a police statement read. "Search and investigative efforts are ongoing."

Lily was last known to be wearing a purple quarter-zip long-sleeve shirt, black stretch pants and gray shoes.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact police at 1-715-726-7701 and choose option 1.