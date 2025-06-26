Bigger, better, more popular: Women's Euro 2025 set to break records

Around 1,000 fans were on hand when England played one of the very first matches of the inaugural Women's European Championship in 1984.
How things have changed.
More than half a million tickets have already been sold for the 31 matches of this year's edition of the tournament, which kicks off next week in Switzerland.
Organizers expect to break the attendance record of 575,000 set at the previous women's euros in England in 2022 when 87,000 people packed into Wembley Stadium for the final.
The popularity of women's soccer in Europe — and around the world — has accelerated in leaps and bounds in recent years. Players are becoming stronger, faster and more technically skilled, making the game more entertaining to watch.
While it hasn't yet closed the gap with men's soccer in revenue, the women's game is seeing rapid growth in investment at both the international and club level. Players who started their careers over a decade ago say the pace of change has been stunning.
''If you look at a match from five years ago, it has nothing to do with the ones being played now,'' said Barcelona's two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas, who made her senior debut in 2010.
The 31-year-old Spain midfielder told The Associated Press that her generation and earlier generations never thought they would be able to make a living from playing soccer when they grew up.