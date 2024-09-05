Big Ten's Week 2 schedule is topped by No. 3 Texas' visit to No. 10 Michigan

No. 2 Ohio State's Brandon Inniss had 60 punt return yards against Akron last week. The Buckeyes had a total of 75 in 2023. They host Western Michigan. ... Miller Moss is No. 13 Southern California's first starting quarterback since at least 1971 to debut with back-to-back wins over ranked teams. He beat Louisville in the Holiday Bowl last season and LSU in the opener Sunday. ... Indiana has won 17 of 18, including 14 in a row, against FCS opponents entering Friday's game against Western Illinois. ... Rutgers, which hosts Akron, has won eight consecutive nonconference games and 12 of the last 13. ... No. 8 Penn State is 30-3 against the Mid-American Conference going into its game against Bowling Green. ... Jonah Coleman, who transferred from Arizona, ran for 127 yards and three touchdowns and averaged 7.94 yards per carry against Weber State in his first game for Washington. ... Wisconsin's 22 straight winning seasons is the longest streak among power-conference teams. ... Illinois' 45-0 win over Eastern Illinois marked its first opening-game shutout since 1986. ... Minnesota plays FCS Rhode Island looking to avoid its first 0-2 start since 2020 and second since 2011.