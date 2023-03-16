BIG TEN TEAMS IN THE MEN'S NCAA TOURNAMENT
All times Central
South region
No. 8 Maryland (21-12) vs. No. 9 West Virginia — 11:15 a.m. Thursday
East region
No. 1 Purdue (29-5) vs. No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson — 5:50 p.m. Friday
No. 7 Michigan State (19-12) vs. No. 10 USC — 11:15 a.m. Friday
Midwest region
No. 4 Indiana (22-11) vs. No. 13 Kent State — 8:55 p.m. Friday
No. 8 Iowa (19-13) vs. No. 9 Auburn — 5:50 p.m. Thursday
No. 10 Penn State (22-13) vs. No. 7 Texas A&M — 8:55 p.m. Thursday
West region
No. 7 Northwestern (21-11) vs. No. 10 Boise State — 6:35 p.m. Thursday
No. 9 Illinois (20-12) vs. No. 8 Arkansas — 3:30 p.m. Thursday
