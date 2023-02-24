BIG TEN WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

When: Wednesday through Sunday

Where: Target Center

At stake: The winner of the 14-team bracket receives the Big Ten's automatic NCAA tournament bid.

TV: The Big Ten Network will televise the first 12 games of the tournament — the first round through the semifinals — then one of the ESPN channels will televise the championship game.

Format: The top four teams in the regular season standings receive a bye into Friday's quarterfinals. Seeds five through eight have a bye into Day 2 on Thursday. On Wednesday, the No. 12 seed will play No. 13 and No. 11 will play No. 14. Thursday, No. 8 plays No. 9, No. 10 plays No. 7, the winner of Wednesday's first game plays No. 5 and the winner of the second game plays No. 6. Those winners advance to Friday's quarterfinals.

Tickets: Single sessions tickets range from $12-$20. All-session tickets are $75. College students get in free with a valid student ID and seniors get a $4 discount. Tickets are available at AXS.com, at the Target Center box office or at the ticket offices of each of the conference schools.