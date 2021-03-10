10 a.m. vs Nebraska • Big Ten tournament, Indianapolis • BTN, 96.7-FM

Can U beat Huskers for third time this season?

Preview: The ninth-seeded Gophers (8-12, 7-11 Big Ten) enter the Big Ten tournament with three losses in their past four games. But their eight regular-season victories include a pair over No. 8 seed Nebraska (11-11, 9-10), including a Feb. 24 home win praised as the Gophers' best game of the season. The Cornhuskers have been very good at times, with five victories in nine games against teams that have been ranked in the top 25. They enter the tournament on a two-game losing streak, part of a slump that has yielded six losses in their past eight games.

Players to watch: Gophers G Gadiva Hubbard has shined against Nebraska this season, scoring 32 points in the two games and hitting eight of 13 three-pointers. Nebraska G Sam Haiby, a junior from Moorhead, Minn., leads the Huskers with 17 points and 4.5 assists per game. Huskers C Kate Cain is averaging three blocked shots per game; her 347 career blocks are sixth most in Big Ten history.

Numbers: Haiby averaged 23.5 points against the Gophers this season. Gophers G Sara Scalia has scored in double figures in 13 consecutive games.

RACHEL BLOUNT