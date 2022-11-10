Three weeks remain in the Big Ten regular season, and all signs point to a Michigan-Ohio State showdown to decide the East Division champion. In the tight West standings, the Purdue-Illinois and Wisconsin-Iowa matchups will help provide clarity. (Note: all rankings are College Football Playoff … The Gophers-Northwestern pick will appear later in the week).
Purdue at No. 21 Illinois, 11 a.m., ESPN2
- Huge game in the Big Ten West. Boilermakers, 4-2 in the Big Ten, can forge a tie for first and end a two-game skid with a win. Fighting Illini (5-1 Big Ten) fell to Michigan State last week and need a win here with trip to Michigan looming next week. Purdue has won five of past six in series. Not this time. Illinois 24, Purdue 20.
Indiana at No. 2 Ohio State, 11 a.m., Ch. 9
- Buckeyes have won 26 consecutive against the Hoosiers, and there's little reason to think that will change. Ohio State 49, Indiana 17.
Rutgers at Michigan State, 11 a.m., BTN
- Both teams need two wins to reach bowl eligibility. Spartans get one to reach 5-5. Michigan State 27, Rutgers 16.
Nebraska at No. 3 Michigan, 2:30 p.m., Ch. 5
- Wolverines escaped Lincoln with 32-29 victory last year on the way to Big Ten title. They'll have too much for Huskers with QB J.J. McCarthy and RB Blake Corum. Michigan 31, Nebraska 14.
Maryland at No. 14 Penn State, 2:30 p.m., Ch. 9
- Two years ago, Terrapins upset the Nittany Lions 35-19 in State College. Penn State, winners of 41 of 45 games in the series, restores order. Penn State 38, Maryland 20.
Wisconsin at Iowa, 2:30 p.m., FS1
- The Heartland Trophy is up for grabs in a matchup of two of the four teams tied for second in the Big Ten West. This game will be a rock fight, and the Badgers will clamp down on Iowa's offense and win for the fourth time in five games under interim coach Jim Leonhard. Wisconsin 17, Iowa 6.
More from Star Tribune
Outdoors Anderson: Grant recounts harrowing Armistice Day Blizzard, when he nearly died hunting ducks
More from Star Tribune
Outdoors Anderson: Grant recounts harrowing Armistice Day Blizzard, when he nearly died hunting ducks
More from Star Tribune
Outdoors Anderson: Grant recounts harrowing Armistice Day Blizzard, when he nearly died hunting ducks
More from Star Tribune
Outdoors Anderson: Grant recounts harrowing Armistice Day Blizzard, when he nearly died hunting ducks
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Twins utilityman Luis Arraez wins Silver Slugger award
The American League batting champ hit .316 while playing multiple positions.
Gophers
Big Ten picks: Two big games will clear up logjam in the West a bit
In the tight West standings, the Purdue-Illinois and Wisconsin-Iowa matchups will help provide clarity.
Sports
McCarthy returns to Lambeau as Cowboys visit Green Bay
DALLAS (6-2) at GREEN BAY (3-6)
Gophers
Saturday will bring clarity to bunched-up Big Ten West
Illini can control matters by beating Purdue. It has the tiebreaker over Gophers, Iowa and Wisconsin.
Sports
AFC-leading Bills host Vikings in matchup of Cook brothers
MINNESOTA (7-1) at BUFFALO (6-2)