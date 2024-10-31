Big Ten slate features No. 3 Penn State hosting No. 4 Ohio State and No. 1 Oregon visiting Michigan

Oregon's Dillon Gabriel has 175 total touchdowns (143 passing, 31 rushing, 1 receiving) and has a chance to tie or break the FBS career record Saturday. Case Keenum owns the record with 178 total touchdowns (155 passing, 23 rushing) from 2007-11. … Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola has thrown five interceptions and no touchdown passes over his last three games. … Indiana is the only FBS team that hasn't allowed any first-quarter points all season. Indiana and No. 21 Army are the only FBS teams that haven't trailed all year. … Iowa is seeking its 700th all-time victory when it hosts Wisconsin. … Southern California's Woody Marks has caught a pass in 53 straight games, the longest active streak for any FBS player.