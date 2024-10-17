Big Ten slate features Nebraska-Indiana showdown plus rare Top 25 matchup at Illinois

This is the first time in school history that Indiana has scored at least 40 points in five straight games. … In his first college start last week, Purdue's Ryan Browne became the third Boilermakers quarterback in the last 55 years to throw for at least 200 yards and rush for over 100 yards in the same game. … Maryland's Tai Felton is the first Big Ten player to have at least 55 catches in his team's first six games since Purdue's Dorien Bryant had 58 in 2005. … UCLA LB Carson Schwesinger has 41 solo tackles to rank second among all FBS players, behind Buffalo's Shaun Dolac (47). … Nebraska has a plus-6 turnover margin that puts the Huskers in a tie for 16th among all FBS teams. Last year, Nebraska's turnover margin of minus-17 ranked second-to-last.