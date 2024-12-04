Big Ten Signing Day: Late flips push Oregon ahead of Ohio State and Michigan in rankings

Iose Epenesa, the No. 14 national prospect and No. 3 defensive lineman, continues his family's tradition at Iowa. The edge rusher from Edwardsville, Illinois, is the brother of former Iowa star AJ Epenesa. Another brother, Eric, is a walk-on linebacker for the Hawkeyes. Their father, Eppy, played at Iowa in the 1990s. ... Indiana's breakthrough season produced a minimal bump in the recruiting rankings. The Hoosiers, who signed 21 players, went from No. 16 last year to No. 13 in the Big Ten. . ... Maryland signed four four stars, including the nation's No. 5 quarterback prospect in 6-foot-4, 215-pound Malik Washington. ... Michigan State didn't sign a four-star recruit for the first time since at least 2009. ... Purdue, three days after the firing of Ryan Walters and coming off one of the worst seasons in program history, signed just six players.