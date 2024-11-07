Big Ten schedule has unbeaten Indiana hosting Michigan while Penn State seeks to bounce back

Iowa's 329 yards rushing in a 42-10 victory over Wisconsin represented its highest single-game total since 2019. The Hawkeyes had four players rush for 50-plus yards, the first time that's happened in coach Kirk Ferentz's 26 seasons. … Minnesota's 25-17 win over Illinois marked the first time the Gophers had beaten a Bret Bielema-coached team in 11 tries. Bielema coached at Wisconsin from 2006-12 and took over at Illinois in 2021. … Gabriel has completed 74.8% of his passes to lead all FBS players. … Michigan State had minus-36 yards rushing in its loss to Indiana, a Hoosiers school record.