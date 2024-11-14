Big Ten schedule has No. 1 Oregon visiting Wisconsin while Nebraska faces off with USC

The Big Ten has four of the top five teams in the AP Top 25 and the CFP rankings with Oregon at No. 1, Ohio State at No. 2, Penn State at No. 4 and Indiana at No. 5. … Penn State TE Tyler Warren's two touchdown runs in a 35-6 blowout of Washington gave him three this season. The only other Big Ten tight ends to have at least three touchdown runs in a season since 1956 were Wisconsin's Stu Voigt in 1968 and Maryland's Chigoziem Okonkwo in 2018. … Illinois is seeking its sixth home victory of the season when it hosts Michigan State. The Illini, who are 5-1 at home, haven't won at least six home games in a year since their 2001 team went 6-0 at home and reached the Sugar Bowl. … Michigan (5-5) is at risk of becoming just the fourth defending AP, coaches' poll, BCS or College Football Playoff national champion to finish .500 or below. The others were TCU in 1939 (3-7), Ohio State in 1943 (3-6) and LSU in 2020 (4-4), according to Sportradar. … According to Sportradar, since the start of the BCS era in 1998, the only teams to finish .500 or below a year after reaching the national championship game were Nebraska in 2002 (7-7), Texas in 2010 (5-7), LSU in 2020 (5-5) and TCU in 2023 (5-7). Michigan and Washington (5-5) could join that list.