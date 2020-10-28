When the Big Ten announced on Sept. 16 it was planning to play a nine-game football season, the Star Tribune ran a series of questions and answers about the decision. In light of the Wisconsin vs. Nebraska game being canceled because of COVID cases among Wisconsin players and staff, here is an updated version of that story:

On Aug. 11, Big Ten decisionmakers postponed fall sports over growing concerns around the coronavirus pandemic. The hope was that the football season might be played in the spring. But just over five weeks later, the conference reversed course and announced a plan to resume play in the fall with a nine-game schedule beginning the weekend of Oct. 23-24. Information released by the Big Ten and a conference call with leaders Sept. 16 shed light on the plan.

Q: What changed?

A: Several higher-ups from around the Big Ten gave a variation of the same answer: their comfort level with safety protocols improved dramatically between Aug. 11 and mid-September.

“The only focus and goal we’ve had … is allowing our student-athletes to safely return to competition,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said. “Once we reached the point that we felt we were comfortable to proceed forward, we were able to go forward.”

Dr. Jim Borchers, the head team physician for Ohio State and the co-chair of the Big Ten’s return to competition’s medical task force, echoed that.

“In medicine very often when things are unclear we pause,” he said. “We’ve ended up in a place where we feel comfortable that we have a path forward that’s going to emphasize that health and safety.”

Q: What about the schedule?

A: Each Big Ten team was slated to play eight regular-season league games, followed by a “plus one” game on conference championship weekend Dec. 18-19 in which each place finisher from the Big Ten East and West will play each other (1 vs. 1, 2 vs. 2, etc.).

“We wanted to make it a meaningful season, and nine games is what we felt was meaningful,” said Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez, who chaired the return to competition scheduling committee.

But that’s a compressed schedule with no byes. Nine weeks, nine games — which feels particularly significant now that the conference has already had to cancel a Week 2 game.

Q: What if some teams don’t make it through all nine games because of Covid complications?

A: Alvarez sidestepped that question on Sept. 16. Borchers said: “We believe the safety protocols will allow us to complete this season.”

Borchers’ sentiment is being put to the test immediately since games that are missed won’t be rescheduled and the virus clearly spread to a significant number of Badgers players and coaches.

Wisconsin and Nebraska as it stands will finish having played no more than seven regular-season games and eight total games counting the plus-one game. Alvarez’s non-answer in September will need to be clarified at some point. What if one team, for example, finishes 6-1 in the regular season but another finishes 7-1 or 6-2 after playing a full schedule. Which one is the conference division champion?

Per ESPN.com, this rule could come into play at some point: “The Big Ten requires teams to play at least six games to qualify for the division championship, unless the average number of games by all league teams drops below six. In that case, teams must play no less than two fewer games than the average number by all teams to be considered for the division championship.”

If Wisconsin has to cancel two more games and finishes with five or fewer regular-season games played, it would face the prospect of being ineligible for the Big Ten West title.

Q: So what are some of the Big Ten’s safety protocols?

A: Big Ten football players will receive daily rapid testing for Covid — paid for by the conference, Warren said — in an effort to contain the virus. Positive rapid tests will be followed up with more testing.

“We’re trying to rapidly identify anyone who might have the virus and immediately remove them from their environment,” Borchers said.

The positive rate of teams and the surrounding population determines whether they can practice and play. A team rate of 2% or less means they are in the clear; between 2 and 5% will mean an adjustment in practice plans and enhanced protocols; higher than 5%, plus an overall population positive rate of 7.5% or higher, means teams need to stop practice and competition for a minimum of seven days.

Wisconsin, which reportedly has six players and six staff members who tested positive (including head coach Paul Chryst), is now shut down for seven days — though the decision is being framed as one made by the school instead of one mandated by protocols.

A player who tests positive can’t return to playing in a game until at least 21 days from the test. That means second- and third-string Badgers quarterbacks Graham Mertz and Chase Wolf — already elevated on the depth chart because of a foot injury to starter Jack Coan — would have to miss at least two more games beyond Saturday’s canceled game after reportedly testing positive this week.

Q: Campuses are being forced into remote learning because of high positive rates. How can they expect to keep football players safe?

A: The short answers on Sept. 16: constant testing and putting the burden on athletes to be safe.

“The message we’ve been delivering to athletes from minute one is their individual responsibility, obligation to teams and communities,” said Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour. “This return to competition takes it up a couple levels.”

Northwestern President Morton Schapiro — also the return to competition task force steering committee chairman and chairman of the council for presidents and chancellors — said he wrestled with the decision given that Northwestern is almost entirely in virtual learning mode. Northwestern was one of the 11 schools originally voting to postpone football.

“The feeling was that if we could play football safely and the Big Ten was going to meet the cost of daily testing, I don’t see any reason why we wouldn’t go forward with it,” Schapiro said. “But I did grapple with that.”