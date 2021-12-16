Big Ten recruiting rankings for the Class of 2022, based on the 247Sports composite, which combines the major recruiting services:

Team // signees // 4 or 5 star recruits

1. Ohio State 18 (16)

2. Penn State 24 (16)

3. Michigan 24 (11)

4. Indiana 19 (5)

5. Michigan State 22 (5)

6. Iowa 17 (2)

7. Rutgers 18 (4)

8. Maryland 19 (4)

9. Purdue 20 (2)

10. Gophers 19 (2)

11. Wisconsin 14 (2)

12. Illinois 22 (0)

13. Northwestern 15 (2)

14. Nebraska 13 (1)