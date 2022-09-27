Tap the bookmark to save this article.

1. Ohio State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

Buckeyes settled things quickly vs. Wisconsin, scoring TDs on their first four possessions.

2. Michigan (4-0, 1-0)

Wolverines were tested by Maryland, and RB Blake Corum (243 yards) made sure they passed.

3. Gophers (4-0, 2-0)

Through the first three quarters of its four games, Minnesota has outscored opponents 156-3.

4. Penn State (4-0, 1-0)

Four forced turnovers lead Nittany Lions to 33-14 win over Central Michigan.

5. Maryland (3-1, 0-1)

Terps played Michigan tough, falling 34-27, but turnovers were their undoing.

6. Iowa (3-1, 1-0)

That 27-10 win at Rutgers included two defensive TDs for Hawkeyes.

7. Wisconsin (2-2, 0-1)

Badgers took their lumps at OSU, but schedule eases up with Illinois, Northwestern and Michigan State next.

8. Indiana (3-1, 1-0)

Hoosiers gave up 14 points in final minute of first half in 45-24 loss at Cincinnati.

9. Purdue (2-2, 0-1)

Boilermakers escaped with backup QB vs. Florida Atlantic. Will Aidan O'Connell play at Minnesota?

10. Michigan State (2-2, 0-1)

Sparty gave up scoring drives of 77, 75, 90 and 76 yards to Gophers. At home.

11. Illinois (3-1, 0-1)

Fighting Illini blanked Chattanooga 31-0. Visit to Wisconsin will test their mettle.

12. Rutgers (3-1, 0-1)

Turnovers vs. Iowa doom Scarlet Knights to 20th consecutive Big Ten home loss.

13. Northwestern (1-3, 1-0)

Wildcats lose to Miami (Ohio), now must travel to Penn State.

14. Nebraska (1-3, 0-1)

Week off to regroup. Can Big Red win at Indiana?