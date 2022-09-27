1. Ohio State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten)
Buckeyes settled things quickly vs. Wisconsin, scoring TDs on their first four possessions.
2. Michigan (4-0, 1-0)
Wolverines were tested by Maryland, and RB Blake Corum (243 yards) made sure they passed.
3. Gophers (4-0, 2-0)
Through the first three quarters of its four games, Minnesota has outscored opponents 156-3.
4. Penn State (4-0, 1-0)
Four forced turnovers lead Nittany Lions to 33-14 win over Central Michigan.
5. Maryland (3-1, 0-1)
Terps played Michigan tough, falling 34-27, but turnovers were their undoing.
6. Iowa (3-1, 1-0)
That 27-10 win at Rutgers included two defensive TDs for Hawkeyes.
7. Wisconsin (2-2, 0-1)
Badgers took their lumps at OSU, but schedule eases up with Illinois, Northwestern and Michigan State next.
8. Indiana (3-1, 1-0)
Hoosiers gave up 14 points in final minute of first half in 45-24 loss at Cincinnati.
9. Purdue (2-2, 0-1)
Boilermakers escaped with backup QB vs. Florida Atlantic. Will Aidan O'Connell play at Minnesota?
10. Michigan State (2-2, 0-1)
Sparty gave up scoring drives of 77, 75, 90 and 76 yards to Gophers. At home.
11. Illinois (3-1, 0-1)
Fighting Illini blanked Chattanooga 31-0. Visit to Wisconsin will test their mettle.
12. Rutgers (3-1, 0-1)
Turnovers vs. Iowa doom Scarlet Knights to 20th consecutive Big Ten home loss.
13. Northwestern (1-3, 1-0)
Wildcats lose to Miami (Ohio), now must travel to Penn State.
14. Nebraska (1-3, 0-1)
Week off to regroup. Can Big Red win at Indiana?