1. Penn State (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

Back-and-fourth contest against Auburn tested Nittany Lions' mettle. Last week: 2

2. Iowa (3-0, 1-0)

Hawkeyes defense is allowing 10 points per game, fourth fewest in major college football. Last week: 1

3. Ohio State (2-1, 1-0)

Replacing those 10 NFL draft picks is proving to be tougher than expected for Buckeyes. Last week: 3

4. Michigan State (3-0, 1-0)

Spartans hammered Miami (Fla) 38-17, now get a visit from Nebraska. Last week: 5

5. Michigan (3-0)

Visit from Rutgers might be more challenging than it appears. Last week: 4

6. Gophers (2-1, 0-1)

Rout of Colorado could have been much more lopsided, showed team's potential. Last week: 7

7. Wisconsin (1-1, 0-1)

Badgers start a tough two-week stretch: vs. Notre Dame in Chicago, vs. Michigan in Madison. Last week: 6

8. Maryland (3-0, 1-0)

Terps tune up for big visit from Iowa with game vs. Kent State. Last week: 8

9. Purdue (2-1)

Boilermakers might be without star WR David Bell (concussion) vs. Illinois. Last week: 9

10. Rutgers (3-0)

Scarlet Knights routed Delaware, which wears Michigan-style helmets. RU faces the real thing this week. Last week: 10

11. Indiana (1-2, 0-1)

Hoosiers' losses have been to No. 5 Iowa and No. 8 Cincinnati. Last week: 11

12. Illinois (1-3, 1-0)

Illini have lost three straight since beating Nebraska in opener. Last week: 12

13. Nebraska (2-2, 0-1)

Huskers hung tough vs. Oklahoma. Trip to East Lansing won't be easy. Last week: 13

14. Northwestern (1-2, 0-1)

At least the Wildcats are getting a new stadium. Last week: 14